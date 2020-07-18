Man charged with attempted robbery after shopkeeper, in 70s, was pushed to the ground

A man has been charged with attempted robbery after a convenience store was targeted.

Jack Wilmot was charged in connection with a late night incident at The Card Stop convenience store in Lowestoft.

A shopkeeper, in his 70s, battled with a hooded man and forced him out of his shop, on the junction of St Margaret’s Road and Sussex Road in Lowestoft, just before it closed on February 7.

A man - posing as a customer - had entered the shop at around 10.45pm and asked where he could find a specific card.

The shop owner showed him where those cards were. But after returning to the counter, he discovered the man had followed him and was now near the till demanding cash, as he threatened the shopkeeper.

The owner forcing him out of the store onto the street, where he was assaulted and pushed to the ground before the man fled empty handed.

A police spokesman said: “Jack Wilmot, 23, from Lymm Road, Lowestoft was charged on July 17 with attempted robbery.

“He is due to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on August 5 for a first hearing.”