Woman threatened with knife during attempted robbery

Great Yarmouth town centre. Market place, shops reopening as lock down is lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A woman grabbed a knife off a would-be robber as he demanded money.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are seeking witnesses following an attempted robbery in Great Yarmouth.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking near to Santander Bank in the Market Place about 1am on Wednesday, August 5 when she was approached by a man with a knife.

A police spokesman said: “The man demanded money but the victim grabbed the knife and the suspect made off down an alleyway towards Havenbridge House.

“As a result of grabbing the knife, the victim suffered a minor cut to her thumb.”

No money was stolen as the man fled empty-handed.

He is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall, of skinny build and with dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing and a dark face covering.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should call Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting reference number 36/53199/20.