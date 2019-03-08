Search

Man charged with three offences following attempted burglary

PUBLISHED: 14:03 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 21 June 2019

Tony Kirk, 40, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court after an attempted break-in at a property on The Meads, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Streetview

A man has been charged with three offences following an attempted burglary in Lowestoft.

It follows an attempted break-in at a property on The Meads, Lowestoft on Tuesday, June 18, although no entry was made and nothing was taken.

Following inquiries a man was subsequently arrested on Wednesday and he wss taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A police spokesman said: "Tony Kirk, 40, of the High Street in Lowestoft was charged on June 20 with attempted burglary, vehicle interference and a separate charge of common assault."

He was remanded into custody and was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, June 21.

