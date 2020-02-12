Search

Woman attacked while trying to stop mugging

PUBLISHED: 17:42 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:42 12 February 2020

The assault too place on Old Croxton Road in Thetford, close to the junction with Ben Culey Drive. Picture: Google.

Archant

A woman was attacked by a man in broad daylight while trying to stop him from stealing a handbag from an elderly woman.

The woman witnessed the attempted theft at around 1.15pm on Old Croxton Road in Thetford, close to the junction with Ben Culey Drive.

She shouted at the man, who approached her and pushed her in the shoulder, causing her to fall into a wall.

The victim, aged in her 40s, sustained cuts and grazes in the attack, but was not seriously injured.

Norfolk police are attempting to trace the elderly woman, but have so far been unsuccessful.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident and would appeal to the elderly woman to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Chris Archer, from Thetford CID, on 101 quoting crime reference 36/10326/20.

