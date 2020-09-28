Search

Man assaulted outside town’s Wetherspoons pub

PUBLISHED: 11:41 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 28 September 2020

The assault happened outside The Kings Head Hotel pub in Beccles. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

Two men are wanted by Suffolk Police after an assault which happened outside The Kings Head Hotel in Beccles.

The two men became involved in a disagreement at around 9pm on Saturday, September 9, which led to one of the men in his 20s being assaulted.

As a result of the assault, the victim suffered minor injuries to his lip.

The suspect is described by police as being in his 40s, with short hair and grey stubble.

At the time of the assault, he was wearing shorts, a black top and a black cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting reference number 37/51977/20.

