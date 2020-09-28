Man assaulted outside town’s Wetherspoons pub

The assault happened outside The Kings Head Hotel pub in Beccles. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

Two men are wanted by Suffolk Police after an assault which happened outside The Kings Head Hotel in Beccles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The two men became involved in a disagreement at around 9pm on Saturday, September 9, which led to one of the men in his 20s being assaulted.

As a result of the assault, the victim suffered minor injuries to his lip.

You may also want to watch:

The suspect is described by police as being in his 40s, with short hair and grey stubble.

At the time of the assault, he was wearing shorts, a black top and a black cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting reference number 37/51977/20.