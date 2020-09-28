Man assaulted outside town’s Wetherspoons pub
PUBLISHED: 11:41 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 28 September 2020
Archant
Two men are wanted by Suffolk Police after an assault which happened outside The Kings Head Hotel in Beccles.
The two men became involved in a disagreement at around 9pm on Saturday, September 9, which led to one of the men in his 20s being assaulted.
As a result of the assault, the victim suffered minor injuries to his lip.
You may also want to watch:
The suspect is described by police as being in his 40s, with short hair and grey stubble.
At the time of the assault, he was wearing shorts, a black top and a black cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting reference number 37/51977/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.