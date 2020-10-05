Search

Man admits possession of a gas-powered BB gun

PUBLISHED: 05:31 06 October 2020

Arunas Rasikas admitted possessing a gas-powered BB gun in Yarmouth. Picture: Hustvedt/Wikimedia

A 28-year-old man has admitted possessing a gas-powered BB gun with intent to cause fear of violence.

Apsley Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLYApsley Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Arunas Rasikas, of Apsley Road, Great Yarmouth, admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence on August 2 this year.

The charge states that he had in his possession the gas-powered BB gun with intent to cause Darius Cesna to believe that unlawful violence would be used against him.

He also admitted unlawful wounding of Mr Cesna on the same date.

Hugh Vass appeared for the prosecution at the Norwich Crown Court hearing.

John Morgans, for Rasikas, asked for a pre-sentence report.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the case until November 5 and asked for an assessment of his future risk.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

