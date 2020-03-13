Search

Man in court charged with arson after fire at Norwich property

PUBLISHED: 16:20 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 13 March 2020

Walpole Street, Norwich. PIC: Adrian Judd.

Walpole Street, Norwich. PIC: Adrian Judd.

A man has appeared in court charged with arson following a blaze at a property in Norwich.

Jacob Worth, 24, was charged with an offence of arson with intent being reckless as to whether life was endangered following a fire at a property in Walpole Street, Norwich, on March 29 last year.

Worth, from Walpole Street, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (March 13) charged with the offence which caused more than £1,700 to the property belonging to Norwich City Council.

The matter was sent to Norwich Crown Court on April 14.

No plea was entered to the charge.

As previously reported crews from Sprowston and Carrow were sent to the fire at the property in Walpole Street, near Chapelfield Road, at just before 7.45pm on March 29.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and used a fan to clear smoke from the property.

