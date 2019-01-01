'How can people steal from the dead?': Thieves take birthday football gifts from grave

This red and white personalised Arsenal shirt was stolen from Daniel Felstead's grave. If you have any information please contact Suffolk police. Picture: Jackie Felstead Archant

A mother has described her heartbreak after thieves stole birthday presents from her son's grave.

Jackie Felstead, a 52-year-old care worker from the north of Lowestoft, said she was distraught when she learned thieves had stolen gifts from her son Daniel's grave in Lowestoft Cemetery on Normanston Drive.

Daniel was killed in a hit and run incident on Corton Long Lane, Corton, near Lowestoft on March 31, 2006 aged 16 and has been laid to rest in the cemetery since April 19 2006.

To mark Daniel's 30th birthday on November 23, the Felstead family bought the new home shirt for his favourite football team, Arsenal, and a matching scarf which they placed on his grave on his birthday.

The red and white shirt, which cost £70, was personalised with Daniel's nickname 'Felly' and '30' for his birthday, and was a size extra-large to fit over the headstone. The scarf was put on the steps leading up to the headstone.

But it is believed they were both stolen between Saturday November 30 and Sunday December 1.

Mrs Felstead noticed the items were missing when she visited to clean the grave at 9am on Sunday.

Mrs Felstead said: "I am angry, annoyed and upset. We are all horrified. It is bad enough we have lost him. People shouldn't take it off you especially children's graves. They shouldn't have even touched it in the first place. How can people steal from the dead? It's disgusting."

"I don't understand how people can stoop that low. They can't even wear it anyway as it is personalised for my boy. It is just heartbreaking and very upsetting."

She added the theft showed a lack of empathy for a grieving family.

Mrs Felstead said: "There is just no sympathy for us. There is not much more you can do for them when they're buried. I am very angry."

The family regularly leave gifts on Daniel's grave, including England football shirts, and have never had an item stolen before. Just three months ago, the family left a blazer, suit and blue tie on the grave to celebrate Daniel's brother's wedding.

Mrs Felstead reported the items missing to Suffolk police.

If you have any information please contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101.