Arrests made after drugs and cash seized in Norwich red light patrol

A man was arrested on Rosary Road in Norwich after police found drugs and cash in his vehicle. Photo: Norfolk Police Archant

Drugs and cash have been seized from a car in the red light district of Norwich as police continue a crack down on illegal activity in the area.

Police officers stopped a vehicle behaving suspiciously at 9 pm on Thorpe Road and found bags of cannabis and cash after searching the car.

The driver was arrested and is currently being held at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for further questioning.

Just 25 minutes later, a second man was stopped on Rosary Road for kerb crawling and has been called in for an official interview.

The arrests come as police continue Operation Bunwell, a campaign which has seen plain clothed officers deployed in the Rosary Road area of Norwich to deter kerb crawlers.

Sergeant Mark Shepherd, head of the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Great work tonight in relation to OpBunwell19 in the Rosary Road area of Norwich."