Two teenagers arrested after Christmas crime spree

27 December, 2018 - 15:20
The Wetherspoon pub in Fakenham was broken into in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Photo: Norfolk Police

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries and break-ins around Fakenham over Christmas.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, both from the Fakenham area, were arrested in the evening on Christmas Eve in connection with the incidents, which included the theft of several bottles of spirits from The Limes pub on Bridge Street early on Christmas Eve morning.

A window at the JD Wetherspoon venue had also been smashed.

They have both since been released under investigation whilst the enquiry continues.

The police said on Christmas Eve: “We were called about half six this morning to reports the pub had been broken into.

Sweets 'n' Things in Fakenham, was broken into overnight on Sunday, December 23. Pictured are owners Lisa and Glen Mallett. Photo: Bill SmithSweets 'n' Things in Fakenham, was broken into overnight on Sunday, December 23. Pictured are owners Lisa and Glen Mallett. Photo: Bill Smith

“A window was smashed and several bottles of spirits were stolen.”

On December 24, North Norfolk police tweeted a photograph of the smashed window at The Limes, and said: “Out early this Christmas Eve on foot patrol in Fakenham town centre following reports of a burglary at #TheLimes in the early hours of this morning.”

Other incidents included the theft of a small amount of cash from St Peter and St Paul Church on Oak Street early on Sunday, December 23, and the theft of cash from a property on Norwich Street between Friday, December 15 and Christmas Eve Monday.

MORE: Norfolk pub break in leaves drinkers lacking Christmas spirits

A sweets shop on Market Place, Sweets ’n’ Things, was also broken into between Saturday, December 22 and Christmas Eve, and the window of a house on Edmonson Walk was smashed between 10pm on Sunday, December 23 and 10.30am the next day.

Glen Mallett, 50, from Reepham, who owns Sweets ‘n’ Things, said access had been gained through an outbuilding.

He said: “We’ve got an employee who gets in just before 9am [on Christmas Eve] to open the shop and she noticed it then.”

“Nothing was taken but it’s not good.

“It’s an outhouse we’ve got for the storeroom and they kicked that in and the frame has come out.”

Police said the pair been released under investigation whilst the enquiry continues.

Anyone with any information relating to any of the incidents is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 42 of 24/12/18.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or using their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

