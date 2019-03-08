Man caught at train station with ice-cream tub full of cannabis

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: Archant Copyright Archant Norfolk 2014

A man was caught at a Norfolk train station with an ice-cream tub full of cannabis.

A member of the public spotted the man on Friday evening and reported him to police at Norwich Railway Station.

On Twitter the British Transport Police said the man was stopped and reported for possession of a class B drug, and the drugs were seized.

In a separate incident on Thursday, a man was arrested after assaulting and threatening staff at the Norwich station.

The man assaulted two members of staff at Norwich Railway Station and threatened one with a large knife in the incident on Thursday afternoon.

The British Transport Police said the man was arrested moments later by officers and has since been charged with three offences.