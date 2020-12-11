Trio arrested after police seize scores of bottles of booze

Published: 2:22 PM December 11, 2020

Three man have been arrested after police discovered more than 60 bottles of suspected stolen alcohol in a BMW on London Road, Thetford - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Three men have been arrested after police discovered dozens of suspected stolen items in a car they had stopped.

Officers pulled over the BMW on London Road, Thetford, at around 9pm on Thursday (December 10) night.

From inside the vehicle they recovered a large amount of suspected stolen goods, most of which was alcohol.

It included more than 60 bottles of vodka, whiskey and Champagne, believed to have been stolen from shops across Norfolk.

The car's three occupants, two of them in their 20s and one in his 30s, were all arrested.

They were all taken to Kings Lynn Police Investigation Centre, where they remain. Enquiries are ongoing.