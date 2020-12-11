Trio arrested after police seize scores of bottles of booze
Published: 2:22 PM December 11, 2020
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
Three men have been arrested after police discovered dozens of suspected stolen items in a car they had stopped.
Officers pulled over the BMW on London Road, Thetford, at around 9pm on Thursday (December 10) night.
From inside the vehicle they recovered a large amount of suspected stolen goods, most of which was alcohol.
It included more than 60 bottles of vodka, whiskey and Champagne, believed to have been stolen from shops across Norfolk.
The car's three occupants, two of them in their 20s and one in his 30s, were all arrested.
They were all taken to Kings Lynn Police Investigation Centre, where they remain. Enquiries are ongoing.
Most Read
- 1 Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school
- 2 As region nears coronavirus tier review, NHS bosses issue warning
- 3 'Disgraceful' - Woman's anger as parcel is 'dumped in road' by courier
- 4 'So sad to see our café empty' - owner's anger at tier rules
- 5 Eight more patients with coronavirus die at N&N
- 6 Norwich's smallest pub loses half its lunch trade due to Tier 2 rules
- 7 Multi-million pound road shake-ups for string of Norwich streets
- 8 Norfolk couple want to share the land beside their mill with campers
- 9 People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges
- 10 City busy with shoppers amid countdown to Christmas