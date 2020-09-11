Four arrested after attacks on police officers

Four people have been arrested after emergency workers were attacked on Watton High Street. Picture: Archant

Four people in their 20s have been arrested in relation to attacks on police officers and emergency workers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It follows an incident on High Street in Watton on Saturday (September 5) night, at around 10pm, when officers were left with minor injuries.

Police arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and assault on an emergency worker, and a 25-year-old man on suspicion of an assault on an emergency worker and possession of Class A drugs.

A 24-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and criminal damage, while a 24-year-old woman as arrested on suspicion of two assaults on emergency workers and obstructing a police officer.

All four were brought in for questioning at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre following the incident.

The three men have since been bailed to appear at Wymondham PIC on October 2, while the woman is bailed to appear on October 3 hile enquiries continue.