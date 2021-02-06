Man arrested following 20 mile police chase
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A man has been arrested for a number of offences following a 20-mile police chase in south-west Norfolk and Suffolk.
The incident began at around 12.50am on Friday (February 5) morning, when a car was seen to be parked up in the village of Methwold, near Mundford.
As patrolling officers approached the vehicle, a silver Mercedes, it made off at speed.
A chase then ensued through Feltwell and in the direction of Mildenhall, before coming to an end in Lakenheath.
No damage was sustained to the Mercedes or any police vehicles involved in the chase.
The driver was arrested for various offences including failing to stop, dangerous driving, taking without owner's consent, having no insurance, going equipped, and possession of drugs and a bladed article.
He was subsequently remanded in police custody.
