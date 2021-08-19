Robber armed with handgun demands cash from shop worker

Published: 4:43 PM August 19, 2021

A masked robber armed with a hand gun demanded cash from a shop worker at Young’s Convenience Store in Lowestoft. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A masked robber armed with a handgun demanded cash from a shop worker in Lowestoft.

Police have released CCTV footage, following an attempted armed robbery at a convenience shop in Lowestoft.

The incident occurred at 9.50pm on Tuesday August 10 at Young’s Convenience Store in Beaconsfield Road.

A man entered the shop and asked a member of staff about cigarettes and alcohol, while he placed a bag on the counter.

He then demanded that cash was put into the bag, while he was holding what appeared to be a small handgun.

The member of staff then walked out from behind the counter and the suspect backed away towards the door where he then brandished a knife and continued to make demands, before running off leaving the bag behind.

The suspect is described as white, aged approximately in his 30s and of large build. He was wearing a black hoody, a black face mask, dark green jogging bottoms and black shoes.

Police are now releasing CCTV footage of the incident, in the hope that someone may recognise the suspect’s voice or the clothing he was wearing.

Detective Inspector Matt Adams said: "Committing a robbery while using a firearm to enforce your demands is an exceptionally serious crime and this incident will have been a terrifying ordeal for the member of staff involved.

"I would like to appeal to members of the public in helping us identify this person as soon as possible, unfortunately, the CCTV does not show the offenders face but it does have audio so you can hear his voice.

"I am also making a direct appeal to the offender to come forward. We are actively pursuing a number of different lines of enquiry and we will do everything we can to identify you.

"Although you have committed a very serious crime, thankfully nobody was harmed and you backed away from the member of staff after making your demands.

"Please contact us and hand yourself in before we identify you, as taking such a positive step will reflect favourably upon you.”

Anyone who believes they know who the suspect is, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting crime reference: 43902/21