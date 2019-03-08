Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Five-year-old asks armed robber in skeleton mask not to 'hurt her nanny'

PUBLISHED: 13:55 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 27 August 2019

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

Archant

A man who used a gun and claw hammer wore a skeleton mask to terrorise victims during three armed raids in just over a week, a court has heard.

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save storeCCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

Michael Roode, 39, wore the mask when he burst into a home, together with others, in Theobald Road, Norwich, armed with a large silver handgun.

Roode pointed the gun at the homeowner who answered the door before forcing her into the lounge where her five-year-old granddaughter was.

The child asked the man not to "hurt her nanny" before a second man, wearing a bandana across his face came in.

Norwich Crown Court heard Roode went upstairs to a bedroom where the victim's son was playing on his Xbox.

The road sign for Larkman Lane where the Kwik Save which was targetting in an armed robbery isThe road sign for Larkman Lane where the Kwik Save which was targetting in an armed robbery is

The victim was grabbed around the neck and had a gun held to his neck before being hit on his head and ankle.

They demanded money and he was forced downstairs at gunpoint.

Money was taken from his wallet and his mother's purse before they left following the robbery at about 7.30pm on January 9 this year.

Less than two hours later, at about 9.10pm, Roode entered the Kwik Save store on Larkman Lane, Norwich once more wearing a skeleton mask, holding a handgun and a claw hammer.

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery took place at a residential propertyThe road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery took place at a residential property

No items were stolen as he was unable to get into the till after the store owner put up a fight before fleeing through the back door and calling police.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said the incident came days after Roode, together with others, raided the Royal Garden Chinese Restaurant in Attleborough.

Again, workers were threatened with a handgun and a claw hammer, before the attackers got away with £300 from the till.

Roode, formerly of Motum Road, Norwich, but now of Bedford Prison, was given an extended sentence of 10 years custody and five years on licence on Wednesday (August 27) after being assessed as a dangerous offender by Judge Anthhony Bate.

He had previously admitted his part in two armed robberies and an attempted armed robbery.

Judge Bate said that only Roode knew if the gun he used in the robberies was "real or not" and described him as a "very significant risk of serious harm to the public".

John Morgans, mitigating, said Roode accepted "full responsibility" for what he had done and now realised he had caused "significant pain and harm" as a result of his actions.

Most Read

Late night explosion ‘lights up’ Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Bookings pour in for Norfolk hotel after it features on national TV

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb reveals he will not fight another election

Norman Lamb at his home in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after a crash involving a van at Diss Station. Picture: Marc Betts

Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bookings pour in for Norfolk hotel after it features on national TV

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

County councillor blasts disability campaigners as ‘selfish’

Judith and Nick Taylor from Buxton with the email they received from Norfolk County Councillor Margaret Stone. Picture: Neil Didsbury

£7 million investment in Norwich Airport will see 54,000 sq ft hangar built

(L-R) James Shipley, finance director at KLM UK Engineering; Peter van der Horst managing director at KLM UK Engineering; Richard Pace, managing director at Norwich Airport; Mark Thomas finance director at Satys Air Livery UK; Paul Woods, sales director at Satys Air Livery UK. Picture: Jon Rogers

Mini Meet returns to King’s Lynn

Scenes from the Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists