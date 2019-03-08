Five-year-old asks armed robber in skeleton mask not to 'hurt her nanny'



A man who used a gun and claw hammer wore a skeleton mask to terrorise victims during three armed raids in just over a week, a court has heard.



Michael Roode, 39, wore the mask when he burst into a home, together with others, in Theobald Road, Norwich, armed with a large silver handgun.

Roode pointed the gun at the homeowner who answered the door before forcing her into the lounge where her five-year-old granddaughter was.

The child asked the man not to "hurt her nanny" before a second man, wearing a bandana across his face came in.

Norwich Crown Court heard Roode went upstairs to a bedroom where the victim's son was playing on his Xbox.



The victim was grabbed around the neck and had a gun held to his neck before being hit on his head and ankle.

They demanded money and he was forced downstairs at gunpoint.

Money was taken from his wallet and his mother's purse before they left following the robbery at about 7.30pm on January 9 this year.

Less than two hours later, at about 9.10pm, Roode entered the Kwik Save store on Larkman Lane, Norwich once more wearing a skeleton mask, holding a handgun and a claw hammer.



No items were stolen as he was unable to get into the till after the store owner put up a fight before fleeing through the back door and calling police.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said the incident came days after Roode, together with others, raided the Royal Garden Chinese Restaurant in Attleborough.

Again, workers were threatened with a handgun and a claw hammer, before the attackers got away with £300 from the till.

Roode, formerly of Motum Road, Norwich, but now of Bedford Prison, was given an extended sentence of 10 years custody and five years on licence on Wednesday (August 27) after being assessed as a dangerous offender by Judge Anthhony Bate.

He had previously admitted his part in two armed robberies and an attempted armed robbery.

Judge Bate said that only Roode knew if the gun he used in the robberies was "real or not" and described him as a "very significant risk of serious harm to the public".

John Morgans, mitigating, said Roode accepted "full responsibility" for what he had done and now realised he had caused "significant pain and harm" as a result of his actions.