How period terrace saw armed police swoop

PUBLISHED: 11:07 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 29 April 2019

All Saints Street, in King's Lynn, which was the scene of a major police operation Picture: Chris Bishop

All Saints Street, in King's Lynn, which was the scene of a major police operation Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

People living in a period terrace told how it was the scene of an armed police swoop.

Officers from the National Crime Agency arrested a man on All Saints Street, in King's Lynn, on Friday afternoon.

Neighbours told how a car was blocked in by police near the junction with Friars Street.

A woman living near the scene said: “They seemed to have blocked a car off, there were masks and guns all over the place.

“Other people said they'd seen them arrest a man in a car, then one of them put white overalls on and drove off in it.”

Another man said: “There was a commotion, lots of shouting and plain-clothed police - you could tell they were police - everywhere. Something was obviously happening.”

All Saints Street, named after Lynn's oldest church, contains a terrace of period properties, many of them listed.

You may also want to watch:

Opposite them stands part of the Hillington Square development, which is being modernised by social landlord Freebridge.

The street was made a cul de sac a few years ago, when a barrier was put in where it meets Friars Street.

Next to the gate is a children's playground, which in August 2011 was the last place Latvian teenager Alisa Dmitrijeva was seen alive. Her body was found at Sandringham on New Year's Day 2012.

Police said after the arrest on Friday 12 handguns, ammunition and 29 stun guns have been recovered. Two further handguns had previously been recovered as part of the same investigation.

Some of the weapons seized are Slovakian-manufactured gas pistols, which can be bought legally over the counter for around £60 in eastern Europe.

One vendor's website states: “It is a small, lightweight, self-loading, defensive gas gun, suitable also for women. With the help of the adapter it is possible to fire rockets or other pyrotechnic articles.

“Magazine capacity is 14 rounds. The gun has a switch between single shots and fully automatic mode (shooting bursts). A small submachine gun.”

But the weapons can also be converted into fully functioning firearms. The guns will now all be subject to full forensic analysis.

A 44-year-old Latvian, Jurijs Ragozins, has been charged with possessing firearms with intent to supply.

