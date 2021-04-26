Breaking
Armed police hunt for man after attack near Zak's restaurant
Armed police are searching for a suspect in a wooded area of Norwich following a serious assault which left a man in need of hospital treatment.
Shortly before 1.15pm police were called to Gurney Road in Norwich, near Zak's, after a man suffered serious leg injuries in an assault.
The car park of the restaurant at Mousehold was filled with police cars following the incident with armed officers on the scene, searching for a suspect who fled the scene.
A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries to his leg and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.
"No arrests have been made but enquiries are ongoing."
Officers remain on the scene searching for the male suspect and a seal has been put in place around the restaurant and its car park.
A man parked on Gurney Road said he had seen armed police officers arrive in numbers and that drones had been used as part of the search.
He said: "I have no idea what happened but police arrived in droves, some of them were armed and the drone was up."
As of around 3.30pm there were still eight police cars in the car park, along with one of the constabulary's vans parked further up the road.
Police say officers will likely be in the area for some time.