Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Armed police swoop on pub car park to arrest two men suspected of burglary

PUBLISHED: 13:38 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 03 July 2019

Armed police searching a white van in the car park close to the Jarrold Bridge, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Armed police searching a white van in the car park close to the Jarrold Bridge, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Armed police arrested two men in Norwich this morning on suspicion of burglary after an incident in Suffolk overnight.

Armed police making an arrest at the car park close to the Jarrold Bridge, Norwich. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodArmed police making an arrest at the car park close to the Jarrold Bridge, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Units from the roads policing and firearms team swooped on the Adam and Eve car park at around 10am.

You may also want to watch:

One man was arrested at the scene, while a second man was arrested nearby on Wensum Street.

A vehicle has also been seized.

Armed police making an arrest at the car park close to the Jarrold Bridge, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Armed police making an arrest at the car park close to the Jarrold Bridge, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

City keen to give young striker a chance this summer

Adam Idah will be training with the first team this summer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Gunmen who fled scene of Norwich shooting arrested with a ‘bit of luck’ in routine stop

The victim is seen staggering from the park off Adelaide Street after being shot in the back. Picture: Norfolk Police

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police were called to Station Road North in Belton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Uproar’ over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

King’s Lynn Town fixtures released: away day opener - then a big week at The Walks

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse with his players at the first training session this week Picture: Ian Burt

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police were called to Station Road North in Belton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Vroom, vroom! Great Yarmouth gears up for Wheels Festival

The Red Dragon monster truck in action. It is coming to the Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists