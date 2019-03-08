Armed police swoop on pub car park to arrest two men suspected of burglary

Armed police arrested two men in Norwich this morning on suspicion of burglary after an incident in Suffolk overnight.

Armed police making an arrest at the car park close to the Jarrold Bridge, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Armed police making an arrest at the car park close to the Jarrold Bridge, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Units from the roads policing and firearms team swooped on the Adam and Eve car park at around 10am.

One man was arrested at the scene, while a second man was arrested nearby on Wensum Street.

A vehicle has also been seized.