Armed police swoop on pub car park to arrest two men suspected of burglary
PUBLISHED: 13:38 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 03 July 2019
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
Armed police arrested two men in Norwich this morning on suspicion of burglary after an incident in Suffolk overnight.
Armed police making an arrest at the car park close to the Jarrold Bridge, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Units from the roads policing and firearms team swooped on the Adam and Eve car park at around 10am.
One man was arrested at the scene, while a second man was arrested nearby on Wensum Street.
A vehicle has also been seized.
Armed police making an arrest at the car park close to the Jarrold Bridge, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
