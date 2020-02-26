Apple laptops and phone stolen from Norwich home

Two Apple laptops and a phone were stolen from a home in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Two Apple laptops and a mobile phone have been stolen from a home in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The items were taken from a home in Anchor Quay between 11.30am and 4pm on Saturday February, 22.

You may also want to watch:

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time.

Anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime number 36/13246/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.