Apple laptops and phone stolen from Norwich home
PUBLISHED: 08:33 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:33 26 February 2020
Two Apple laptops and a mobile phone have been stolen from a home in Norwich.
The items were taken from a home in Anchor Quay between 11.30am and 4pm on Saturday February, 22.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time.
Anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime number 36/13246/20.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
