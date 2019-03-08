Two people hit by car in city centre

Two people have been hit by a car in Norwich.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the two people were hit by a car at the pedestrian crossing on Upper King Street at around 3pm on Thursday, October 17.

They did not suffer any injuries but were shaken up after the crash.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, the manner of driving before the crash or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Dave Moran on 101 quoting NC-18102019-448.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.