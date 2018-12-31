Search

Advanced search

Police appeal for help to trace wanted Norwich man

31 December, 2018 - 15:59
Stuart Atkins, 29, is wanted for breaching his bail, criminal damage, driving while disqualified and failing to appear at court. Photo: Norfolk police

Stuart Atkins, 29, is wanted for breaching his bail, criminal damage, driving while disqualified and failing to appear at court. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

The public is being asked to help trace a wanted man from Norwich.

Stuart Atkins, 29, is wanted for breaching his bail, criminal damage, driving while disqualified and failing to appear at court.

Anyone who may have seen Atkins or know of his whereabouts, are advised not to approach him but to contact police immediately on 101 or via the Norfolk police website.

• Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Emotional family appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Man allegedly murdered in house fire is named

Police have named a man whose body was found in a flat in Clacton last week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lambert ready to throw Huws straight back into team

Paul Lambert is hopeful Emyr Huws will be available again soon. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Two people freed from cars by firefighters after crash shuts A140

The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

A140 closed in both directions after two car crash

A crash on New Year's Eve has shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Council criticised over 150pc price increase for New Year’s Day parking

The Runton Road car park sign in Cromer. Picture : ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists