Police search for missing 61-year-old woman after car found

PUBLISHED: 16:42 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 09 August 2019

Dawn Travis, of Mautby Lane, in Mautby was last seen in Pakefield, near Lowestoft. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Dawn Travis, of Mautby Lane, in Mautby was last seen in Pakefield, near Lowestoft. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police are searching for a missing 61-year-old woman from the Great Yarmouth area.

Dawn Travis, of Mautby Lane, in Mautby was last seen in Pakefield, near Lowestoft, at 4pm on Thursday (August 8).

She had been to visit a family member but didn't return home.

Following police enquiries, the silver Audi she was driving at the time has been found in North Drive, in Great Yarmouth.

However, Dawn is still missing.

She is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of an average build and with fair and short wavy hair.

At the time of disappearance, she was wearing black jeans.

Officers are concerned for the safety of Dawn and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her to contact police on 101.

