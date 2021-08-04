News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man fled into KFC after being chased at knifepoint in Lowestoft

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:07 PM August 4, 2021   
Police appealing for information after car stolen off driveway in Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Police appeal for information following incident on Saturday - Credit: Lucy Taylor

A man fled into a KFC restaurant after being chased at knifepoint through Lowestoft.

Suffolk Police have appealed for information after the incident, which took place on Saturday, July 31, between 3pm and 3.15pm.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking on Mill Road when the suspect approached and attempted to speak to him.

When the victim walked away, the suspect is reported to have produced a knife.

The victim then fled into the KFC on Marine Parade where staff contacted police. He was uninjured.

The suspect is described as white, 6ft in height, and wearing a green t-shirt and shorts.

Police are asking for anyone with information or anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/41819/21.

You can also use their website or email richard.moore@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Suffolk Live
Lowestoft News
Suffolk

