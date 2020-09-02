Group attack with ‘sharp-edged weapon’ leave man with serious injuries

A man was assaulted in a home on Woodward Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Archant

A man suffered serious hand and arm injuries after being attacked by a group wielding a “sharp-edged weapon”.

The man, in his 20s, was attacked inside a home on Woodward Road in Norwich on Tuesday (September 1).

Police said a small group of people entered and attacked him shortly before 11pm.

The unknown suspects then escaped down an alleyway towards Oxnead Road and Blomefield Road.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his hand and arm and was taken to hospital.

Police said it appeared to be a targeted attack, and there was “no apparent threat to the wider community at this stage”.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident or suspicious activity or to anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage from the surrounding roads or Mile Cross area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Adam Rayner at Bethel Street Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/61225/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.