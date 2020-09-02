Search

Advanced search

Group attack with ‘sharp-edged weapon’ leave man with serious injuries

PUBLISHED: 17:08 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 02 September 2020

A man was assaulted in a home on Woodward Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

A man was assaulted in a home on Woodward Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Archant

A man suffered serious hand and arm injuries after being attacked by a group wielding a “sharp-edged weapon”.

The man, in his 20s, was attacked inside a home on Woodward Road in Norwich on Tuesday (September 1).

Police said a small group of people entered and attacked him shortly before 11pm.

The unknown suspects then escaped down an alleyway towards Oxnead Road and Blomefield Road.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his hand and arm and was taken to hospital.

Police said it appeared to be a targeted attack, and there was “no apparent threat to the wider community at this stage”.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident or suspicious activity or to anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage from the surrounding roads or Mile Cross area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Adam Rayner at Bethel Street Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/61225/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Norwich hairdresser in running to be ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’

Norwich hairdresser Sue Leeming is one of 12 finalists in the ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’ competition. Picture: Peta

Van driver punches man during road rage assault

Witnesses are being sought after a road rage incident on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

River rescue after person fell from boat

Tar Works Road in Great Yarmouth. Fire crews helped rescue someone who fell from a boat in the nearby River Bure. Picture: James Bass

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Food delivery van overturns after crash in residential street

Overturned delivery lorry in Elizabeth Fry Road in Norwich. Picture: Mikolaj Glowa

Leisure centre to reopen after £3.4 million refurbishment

The Bungay Swimming Pool remain shut for the rest of 2018 after a heating issue. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

Man admits attack that left Norwich doorman with horror injuries

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

San Francisco tech giants snap up Norwich financial site

Know Your Money's (L-R) John Ellmore, director, Nic Redfern, finance director, Jason Tassie, commercial director. Picture: Archant

McLean signs new Canaries contract

Kenny McLean opened the scoring with a header as Norwich beat Manchester City at Carrow Road last season Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire