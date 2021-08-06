CCTV image released after man put in headlock outside Sainsbury's

Published: 1:51 PM August 6, 2021 Updated: 2:50 PM August 6, 2021

A CCTV image of a man connected with the assault - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to identify a man suspected of assault in Attleborough.

The incident occurred at 10am on Thursday, July 29, outside Sainsbury's on High Street.

The suspect was involved in a verbal altercation and then grabbed the victim, a man in his 20s, before putting the victim in a headlock and attempted to punch his face.

The victim suffered minor injuries resulting from the incident.

Police would like to speak with the man in the CCTV image in connection with the incident.

Police are asking that anyone who recognises this man, or has information regarding the incident, should contact Thetford Police on 101, quoting crime reference 36/54686/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.