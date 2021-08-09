Dog seriously ill after eating meatballs containing slug pellets left on footpath
A dog was left seriously ill after eating a meatball containing slug pellets - which had been left on a public footpath.
Around 20 meatballs, which had a number of pellets inside, were left on Granville Road in Great Yarmouth.
A dog walking along the street ate one on Wednesday, July 28, and became seriously unwell.
The dog was subsequently taken to the vets and has since made a full recovery.
Police are now appealing for information following what is considered to be an incident of animal cruelty.
Enquiries are ongoing and officers are urging residents in the local area to remain vigilant.
Dog and cat owners are reminded that these pellets can be fatal if consumed.
Witnesses are encouraged to contact PC Alistair Scott by calling police on 101, quoting crime reference 36/54466/21.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.