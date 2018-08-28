UPDATE: Police cordon at Norwich shopping centre as hunt for gunman intensifies

A police cordon has been set-up in a Norwich shopping centre after two men were assaulted by a man with a gun.

Detectives from Norwich CID are appealing for further information as they try to find out what happened during then incident in Anglia Square in the early hours of this morning.

At about 4.30am a group of people in their 20s were walking along Magdalen Street when they were approached by another man who proceeded to assault two of them with what appeared to be an air weapon, police said.

However, enquiries are ongoing to establish the nature of the weapon.

Both men received injuries to their heads.

Det Insp David Taylor from Norwich CID said: “Armed officers were sent to the scene to try to find the suspect but after an extensive search he has not been located.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we are carrying out a number of enquiries to identify the offender and we would appeal to anyone with information regarding the incident or the person involved to contact us immediately.”

■ Anyone who witnessed the incident or has further details is asked to contact Norwich CID on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.