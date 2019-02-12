‘Three strike’ teenager jailed for carrying knives in city

A London teenager has been jailed for eight months after being caught armed with an eight inch knife while already on bail for carrying a blade.

It gave Andrew Mutoti ‘three strikes’ for carrying knives, and officers had to pepper spray him to make an arrest after he tried to escape.

The 18-year-old was seen on the morning of January 22 in the Old Library Wood area of Norwich, city magistrates heard.

Prosecutor Josephine Jones told the court: “He was seen by plain clothes officers meeting a group of Class A drug users.

“As he went to leave the officers identified themselves and endeavoured to detain him. The defendant made off, running through the wooded area onto Rosary Road where he was detained, with PAVA spray used.

“The defendant was handcuffed and as he stood up from the floor and kitchen knife handle was seen sticking out from between his waistband and jumper. The blade edge was around 20cm in length.”

Officers also found 0.5 grams of cannabis.

Mutoti was bailed to appear in court on Friday. But on February 11 he was arrested after being seen in a “suspected drug exchange” at Eagle Park.

“Again he tried to make off and was detained and found in possession of a knife,” said Ms Jones.

Mutoti already has a conviction for possession of a bladed article from April of last year before he admitted the two fresh offences on Friday.

Stephen Spence, for Mutoti, said he admitted there is “no good reason” for him having the knives.

“After being charged and bailed for the first offences he did not return to Enfield because of a lack of funds,” he told the court.”

Mutoti, of Latymer Way, London, was jailed for four months for each of the knife offences, to run consecutively.

He must also pay a victim surcharge of £115.