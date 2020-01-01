Driver in court over death of passenger

A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a 27-year-old passenger in his car by careless driving.

Andrew Carter, 30, of North Brink, Wisbech, is accused of causing the death of Craig Cooke by driving an Audi A4 without due care and attention on Lynn Road at Castle Rising, near King's Lynn, on the evening of Monday, September 17, 2018.

Mr Cooke of Burnham Avenue, Lynn, was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, where he later died of his injuries.

Carter spoke only to confirm his name and address when he appeared for a preliminary hearing at Lynn magistrates court on Thursday.

The case was adjourned to Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, February 20.

Carter was given unconditional bail until the next hearing.