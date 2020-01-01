Search

Advanced search

Driver in court over death of passenger

PUBLISHED: 10:52 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 23 January 2020

Flowers left at the scene of the crash, at Castle Rising Picture: Chris Bishop

Flowers left at the scene of the crash, at Castle Rising Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a 27-year-old passenger in his car by careless driving.

Andrew Carter, 30, of North Brink, Wisbech, is accused of causing the death of Craig Cooke by driving an Audi A4 without due care and attention on Lynn Road at Castle Rising, near King's Lynn, on the evening of Monday, September 17, 2018.

Mr Cooke of Burnham Avenue, Lynn, was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, where he later died of his injuries.

Carter spoke only to confirm his name and address when he appeared for a preliminary hearing at Lynn magistrates court on Thursday.

The case was adjourned to Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, February 20.

Carter was given unconditional bail until the next hearing.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

Man drove into Tesco worker after £300 shoplifting spree

Sign at Tesco store in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Nick Butcher.

Owner’s fury as council bin is ‘dumped’ outside of restaurant

Paolo Daurj, who is unhappy a bin has been moved alongside his restaurant. Picture: David Hannant

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Delays on A47 after truck plunges into ditch

A truck left the road on the A47 Acle Straight ending up in a ditch. Recovery is likely to cause disruption on the single-carriageway stretch Picture: Liz Coates

Why this bungalow for sale was the most viewed home in Norfolk – and you’ll be surprised

The bungalow with a surprise in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000. Pic: Zoopla

Owner’s fury as council bin is ‘dumped’ outside of restaurant

Paolo Daurj, who is unhappy a bin has been moved alongside his restaurant. Picture: David Hannant

Could a safe room for users be the solution to city’s drug ‘crisis’?

A city councillor has said a safe room for drug users could help solve a 'crisis' in the city. Staged photo depicting heroin use Picture: Paul Faith/PA Wire

Drug dealer jumped from window to try to escape police

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists