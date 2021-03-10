News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man found with 8,000 indecent child images feared catching Covid in prison

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 1:30 PM March 10, 2021   
Laura Bell and Edwin Stratton appeared at Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Andrew Blundell was found with more than 8000 indecent images of children - Credit: Archant

A man who feared catching Covid in prison after a police raid found 8,000 indecent images of children on his computer has escaped a jail sentence.

Andrew Blundell, 62, was found to have downloaded the images over a three-year period, including 958 images in the most serious category, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Blundell, of Church Street, Wymondham, admitted downloading indecent images of children and possession of 49 prohibited images and three extreme porn images between July 2016 and August 29, 2019.

The court heard that Blundell had a previous conviction for possessing indecent images of children back in 2003, and had been jailed for six months.

Lynne Shirley, prosecuting, said there were in total more than 8,000 images although there was no suggestion that Blundell had distributed any of the hundreds of  images he had downloaded.

Andrew Oliver, for Blundell, said that since his arrest, he had sought help and support.

He said there was a delay in the case coming to court and said: "He has put that time to good use and has been accessing help and support voluntarily."

Most Read

  1. 1 School class bubble goes into self-isolation after one day back
  2. 2 Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man
  3. 3 Witnesses see bus in flames in Norwich
  1. 4 Seafront businesses fear ruin if dunes continue to 'overrun' beach
  2. 5 Bar reveals comeback plan after losing licence over Covid breach
  3. 6 High school confirms Covid case and students isolating
  4. 7 Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k
  5. 8 Surgery no-shows see school staff offered leftover vaccine
  6. 9 Norfolk estate agency appoints five new directors as it eyes expansion
  7. 10 'I'm very lucky': Gambling addict who stole £1m on his new life out of prison

Mr Oliver said that Blundell dreaded being sent  back to prison, especially with Covid being a risk.

He said that Blundell had suffered as a result of the conviction and had given up his job and his marriage had broken down.

"He's thoroughly appalled at what he has done."

Recorder Guy Ayers imposed a 16-month jail sentence, suspended for 21 months, and placed him on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

He will also attend a sex offenders' treatment programme and do 80 hours unpaid work.

Recorder Ayers said: "Some years later your marriage was in difficulties and you turned to alcohol and have appeared to have gone back to your old ways of looking at indecent images of children on the internet."

He said he had considered immediate custody, but after hearing Blundell was getting help to stop him re-offending he decided to suspend the sentence.

Recorder Ayers told Blundell: "We must try to make sure that you never behave in this way again."


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lowestoft Town Council has expressed disappointment after trees on Gunton Cliff and Links Road were "cut down without any consent."

Anger after trees 'cut down without any consent'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The memorial to Domantas Baksaitis at the lamppost where he died after a motorbike crash in Great Yarmouth.

Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Schoolchildren will be make their way to primary school from March 8.

Coronavirus

Covid roadmap: What can you do from today?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
An unusual cloud dominated the skyline off the north Norfolk coast. 

Curious 'cumulus' cloud raises eyebrows off coast

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon