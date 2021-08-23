News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man who admits drug offences and possessing a bladed article warned to expect jail

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 5:56 PM August 23, 2021   
Norwich Crown Court

Andrew Ball admits possession of a bladed article at Norwich Crown Court - Credit: Judd

A 27 year-old man who admitted drugs offences and possession of a bladed article has been warned to expect jail.

Andrew Ball of Wilks Farm Drive, Sprowston, near Norwich, had already admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and, when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court, on Monday, he also pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron appeared for the prosecution at the hearing.

Ball, who appeared over a link from Norwich Prison, had his sentencing adjourned for reports after this was requested by his barrister Jude Durr.

Recorder Guy Ayers said that Ball's pleas were all accepted by the prosecution and adjourned sentence until Friday, October 8.

Recorder Ayers told Ball: "You had the good sense to plead guilty."

He said the fact that he was ordering reports was no indication of the sentence and warned Ball an immediate custodial sentence was likely.

