Search

Advanced search

Volunteer faked police letter to trick St John Ambulance into lifting suspension

PUBLISHED: 06:30 11 August 2020

The new St John's Ambulance mobile treatment centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The new St John's Ambulance mobile treatment centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A suspended volunteer tricked a charity into reinstating him while he was still being investigated over indecent images, a court heard.

And the healthcare assistant attempted the same stunt against his NHS employers – but was foiled.

Jordan Ellis, 26 and of Hethersett, was suspended by both the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and St John Ambulance in June 2019 after police launched an investigation against him.

However, five months later he emailed both organisations asking to return to his posts, attaching a letter he claimed was from the investigating officer stating no further action was being taken.

While hospital bosses saw through the ruse, St John Ambulance re-instated him for six days before discovering the letter was false, Norwich Magistrates’ Court heard.

Appearing in front of a district judge on Monday, Ellis, of Benbow Close, pleaded guilty to one count of fraud against the hospital – while a second charge in relation to St John was taken into consideration.

Prosecutor Josephine Jones said Ellis had emailed both organisations in November saying he “hoped he could come back soon”, having been suspended for five months. She added that the recipient at the NNUH had passed the email to the safeguarding department, which did not believe it. Meanwhile, St John Ambulance allowed him to return for six days before suspending him again.

Maya Lal, mitigating for Ellis, said the suspended care assistant was of previous good character and had been volunteering for St John for 10 years – since he was a teenager.

She added that his six days of being re-instated was “not a significant amount of time”.

District judge Shanta Deonarine said her powers were insufficient to deal with Ellis, sending his case to Norwich Crown Court for sentencing at a later date.

She said: “The letters were sent with a purpose and in one case was successful.”

Two charges of impersonating a police officer were not pursued by the prosecution, while Miss Jones said Ellis was still being investigated over indecent images.

St John Ambulance and NNUH did not wish to comment at this time, but the latter confirmed he was no longer with the trust.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Plans made to replace bungalow with five new homes

Plans have been made to replace a bungalow with five new homes on Cromer Road, North Walsham. Image: Google StreetView

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Person dies in seaside resort following cardiac arrest

Paramedics were called to Beach Road in Wells after a patient went into cardiac arrest. Picture: Colin Finch

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision

The fatal collision happened on the A1065 at Castle Acre, near the Newton Road turn-off. Picture: Google StreetView

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Secretive rave regular predicts many more illegal parties this summer

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision

The fatal collision happened on the A1065 at Castle Acre, near the Newton Road turn-off. Picture: Google StreetView

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Shocked’ - Visitors to Waxham beach react to woman’s death

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN