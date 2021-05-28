Hospital driver, 82, admits causing 78-year-old's death by careless driving
- Credit: Archant
A pensioner working as a volunteer driver for hospital patients caused the death of one of his passengers when he pulled out of a junction into the path of an oncoming vehicle, a court heard.
Alan Lake, 82, admitted causing the death of retired Diss post worker Alan Eaton, 78, by careless driving on the B1113 Mulbarton Road at Keswick, near Norwich, on January 25, 2018.
Duncan O' Donnell, prosecuting, said that Lake was 79 at the time of the accident and was working as a voluntary driver for day hospital patients when he was involved in the collision. He said that he had been transporting Mr Eaton and another 78 year-old man home after they had been given treatment in hospital when the accident happened about 12.30pm.
He said that Mr Lake later died from his injuries and the other elderly passenger in the car was also seriously injured in the collision, but died four months later from other causes.
In an impact statement, Mr Eaton's son said his father was a well-liked and popular man and his death had caused the family a great deal of sadness. He said the delays in the case had added to the anguish of the family and made it all more stressful.
Lake, of Surrogate Street, Attleborough, admitted causing the death by careless driving of Mr Eaton, on January 25, 2018.
Judge Anthony Bate described it as a "tragic" case and said that on the day in question Lake was trying to help others.
Most Read
- 1 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
- 2 Map of Norfolk’s richest and poorest areas reveals huge inequality
- 3 Seven of the best pub play areas in Norfolk
- 4 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
- 5 Six of the best circular walks in Norfolk
- 6 Man identified after indecent exposure in Morrisons
- 7 Man who attacked neighbour with bird bath given life sentence warning
- 8 Norwich City transfer rumours: City track Blades' full back
- 9 Girl,13, grabbed by man and told not to make a noise before escaping
- 10 Teen admits death by careless driving after crash that killed 17-year-old
He added: "It's particularly sad that this collision took place while he was performing a service."
He imposed a 12 month community order and made him do 120 hours unpaid work.
Lake was also given a 12 month driving ban and ordered to pay £500 towards prosecution costs.
Tom Gent, defending, said that Lake was trying to help others at the time by working as a volunteer driver.
"He is desperately sorry that this happened. He feels bitterly remorseful that someone died as a result of his mistake. This was a misjudgement by him with tragic consequences," he said.