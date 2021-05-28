News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Hospital driver, 82, admits causing 78-year-old's death by careless driving

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 5:51 PM May 28, 2021   
The crash happened in Keswick at the junction of the B1113 and Low Road. Picture Google.

The crash happened in Keswick at the junction of the B1113 and Low Road. Picture Google. - Credit: Archant

A pensioner working as a volunteer driver for hospital patients caused the death of one of his passengers when he pulled out of a junction into the path of an oncoming vehicle, a court heard.

Alan Lake, 82, admitted causing the death of retired Diss post worker Alan Eaton, 78,  by careless driving on the B1113 Mulbarton Road at Keswick, near Norwich,  on January 25, 2018.

Duncan O' Donnell, prosecuting, said that Lake was 79 at the time of the accident and was working as a voluntary driver for day hospital patients when he was involved in the collision. He said that he had been transporting Mr Eaton and another 78 year-old man home after they had been given treatment in hospital when the accident happened about 12.30pm.

He said that Mr Lake later died from his injuries and the other elderly passenger in the car was also seriously injured in the collision, but died four months later from other causes.

In an impact statement, Mr Eaton's son said his father was a well-liked and popular man and his death had caused the family a great deal of sadness. He said the delays in the case had added to the anguish of the family and made it all more stressful.

Lake, of Surrogate Street, Attleborough, admitted causing the death by careless driving of Mr Eaton, on January 25, 2018.

Judge Anthony Bate described it as a "tragic" case and said that on the day in question Lake was trying to help others.

Most Read

  1. 1 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
  2. 2 Map of Norfolk’s richest and poorest areas reveals huge inequality
  3. 3 Seven of the best pub play areas in Norfolk
  1. 4 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
  2. 5 Six of the best circular walks in Norfolk  
  3. 6 Man identified after indecent exposure in Morrisons
  4. 7 Man who attacked neighbour with bird bath given life sentence warning
  5. 8 Norwich City transfer rumours: City track Blades' full back
  6. 9 Girl,13, grabbed by man and told not to make a noise before escaping
  7. 10 Teen admits death by careless driving after crash that killed 17-year-old

He added: "It's particularly sad that this collision took place while he was performing a service."

He  imposed a 12 month community order and made him do 120 hours unpaid work.

Lake was also given a 12 month driving ban and ordered to pay £500 towards prosecution costs.

Tom Gent, defending, said that Lake was trying to help others at the time by working as a volunteer driver.

"He is desperately sorry that this happened. He feels bitterly  remorseful that someone died as a result of his mistake. This was a misjudgement by him with tragic consequences," he said.

Norwich Crown Court
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Cantley Primary School and Horning Primary School headteacher Chris Aitken. 

‘Dishonest’ Norfolk headteacher changed pupils’ test results

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
GENERIC M&S / Marks and Spencer store, Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Wrecked month old Tesla Model 3 following accident

Video

Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
quad bikes

Norfolk Live | Video

'Heart breaking blow' as quad bikers flatten nests on Springwatch beach

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon