Hospital driver, 82, admits causing 78-year-old's death by careless driving

Published: 5:51 PM May 28, 2021

The crash happened in Keswick at the junction of the B1113 and Low Road.

A pensioner working as a volunteer driver for hospital patients caused the death of one of his passengers when he pulled out of a junction into the path of an oncoming vehicle, a court heard.

Alan Lake, 82, admitted causing the death of retired Diss post worker Alan Eaton, 78, by careless driving on the B1113 Mulbarton Road at Keswick, near Norwich, on January 25, 2018.

Duncan O' Donnell, prosecuting, said that Lake was 79 at the time of the accident and was working as a voluntary driver for day hospital patients when he was involved in the collision. He said that he had been transporting Mr Eaton and another 78 year-old man home after they had been given treatment in hospital when the accident happened about 12.30pm.

He said that Mr Lake later died from his injuries and the other elderly passenger in the car was also seriously injured in the collision, but died four months later from other causes.

In an impact statement, Mr Eaton's son said his father was a well-liked and popular man and his death had caused the family a great deal of sadness. He said the delays in the case had added to the anguish of the family and made it all more stressful.

Lake, of Surrogate Street, Attleborough, admitted causing the death by careless driving of Mr Eaton, on January 25, 2018.

Judge Anthony Bate described it as a "tragic" case and said that on the day in question Lake was trying to help others.

He added: "It's particularly sad that this collision took place while he was performing a service."

He imposed a 12 month community order and made him do 120 hours unpaid work.

Lake was also given a 12 month driving ban and ordered to pay £500 towards prosecution costs.

Tom Gent, defending, said that Lake was trying to help others at the time by working as a volunteer driver.

"He is desperately sorry that this happened. He feels bitterly remorseful that someone died as a result of his mistake. This was a misjudgement by him with tragic consequences," he said.