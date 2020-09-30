Drug dealer ordered to pay back £80,000

Police found drug paraphernalia, cash and incriminating mobile phones during a search at an address in King’s Arms Street, North Walsham in 2018. Aiden Hyland from Chapel Road, Paston, was later convicted of conspiracy to supply cannabis. Image: Google StreetView Archant

A convicted drug dealer from north Norfolk has been ordered to pay back £80,000 from the proceeds of his crimes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aiden Hyland, 25, of Chapel Road, Paston, was sentenced to an 18-month community order and 150 hours of unpaid work at Norwich Crown Court on September 25.

Hyland pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis at an earlier hearing.

Sergeant Toby Gosdon said: “I am pleased Hyland has been ordered to return the money he made through his criminality.

“This case demonstrates that crime does not pay and officers will continue to ensure those engaged in illegal activity are stripped of the very thing that motivates them to commit their crimes.”

The court heard how Hyland was arrested on February 10, 2018 after police used a warrant to search an address on King’s Arms Street in North Walsham .

They seized drug paraphernalia, cash and mobile phones which had messages on them about the supply and sale of cannabis.

The order to pay back the money was made under the Proceeds of Crime Act.