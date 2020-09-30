Search

Advanced search

Drug dealer ordered to pay back £80,000

PUBLISHED: 12:52 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 30 September 2020

Police found drug paraphernalia, cash and incriminating mobile phones during a search at an address in King’s Arms Street, North Walsham in 2018. Aiden Hyland from Chapel Road, Paston, was later convicted of conspiracy to supply cannabis. Image: Google StreetView

Police found drug paraphernalia, cash and incriminating mobile phones during a search at an address in King’s Arms Street, North Walsham in 2018. Aiden Hyland from Chapel Road, Paston, was later convicted of conspiracy to supply cannabis. Image: Google StreetView

Archant

A convicted drug dealer from north Norfolk has been ordered to pay back £80,000 from the proceeds of his crimes.

Aiden Hyland, 25, of Chapel Road, Paston, was sentenced to an 18-month community order and 150 hours of unpaid work at Norwich Crown Court on September 25.

Hyland pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis at an earlier hearing.

Sergeant Toby Gosdon said: “I am pleased Hyland has been ordered to return the money he made through his criminality.

“This case demonstrates that crime does not pay and officers will continue to ensure those engaged in illegal activity are stripped of the very thing that motivates them to commit their crimes.”

The court heard how Hyland was arrested on February 10, 2018 after police used a warrant to search an address on King’s Arms Street in North Walsham .

They seized drug paraphernalia, cash and mobile phones which had messages on them about the supply and sale of cannabis.

The order to pay back the money was made under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Another Norfolk school confirms coronavirus case

Litcham School has confirmed a coronavirus case. Picture: Google Street View.

Man who died in A148 collision is named

A man in his 50s who died following a single vehicle collision on the A148 near Hillington has been named. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Butcher retires after 46 years with family firm

Robert Seppings hopes he can continue helping out at the family run butchers after he retires. PHOTO: Simon Buck

40 supermarket jobs on offer as station yard redevelopment moves ahead

The entrance to the new Co-op food store will be off Stony Lane in Reepham. Image: Google StreetView

Drug dealer ordered to pay back £80,000

Police found drug paraphernalia, cash and incriminating mobile phones during a search at an address in King’s Arms Street, North Walsham in 2018. Aiden Hyland from Chapel Road, Paston, was later convicted of conspiracy to supply cannabis. Image: Google StreetView