Man found with 50 bags of amphetamine at Houghton Festival

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:11 PM December 15, 2021
Ahmed Fawole has been jailed for three years at Norwich Crown Court.

Ahmed Fawole has been jailed for three years at Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Norfolk police

A man has been jailed for three years after he was found with 50 bags of amphetamine at a music festival in Norfolk.

Ahmed Fawole, 38, of Southey Road in London, was charged with being in possession of 50 small bags of white powder and four cannisters of laughing gas at Houghton Festival on Saturday, August 11, 2018.

A later test confirmed that the white powder was amphetamine.

A security guard working at the music festival spotted that Fawole had dropped a bag containing a number of pills on the floors, and following a search Fawole was arrested by police.

Further enquiries included a search of Fawole's vehicle which found items including cling film, over £400 in cash, laughing gas cannisters and zip bags with traces of cannabis.

Fawole pleaded not guilty to all offences at an earlier hearing but following a trial was found guilty of four counts of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Fawole was sentenced to three years in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, December 10, after being found guilty of drug offences at an earlier hearing.

PC Carrie Nichols, investigating officer, said: "I am extremely pleased with this sentence and hope it acts as a deterrent to anyone who involves themselves in this kind of criminal activity.

"We see it far too often, that certain individuals will attend festivals with the pure aim of selling drugs. Fawole had a complete disregard for the law and put the lives of many others at risk with his reckless behaviour.

"These are extremely serious offences which will be dealt with in a robust manner. We remain committed and will continue to work alongside festival organisers and security companies to prosecute anyone who is found in possession of drugs."

