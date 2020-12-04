News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man who assaulted neighbour with bird bath told to get legal advice

By Christine Cunningham And Peter Walsh

Published: 12:40 PM December 4, 2020   
Coronavirus cases are still on the rise in south Norfolk following a sudden surge in Wymondham. Photo: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

A man who admitted assaulting a neighbour with a bird bath has been told it is important he gets legal representation.

Adrian Lake, 60, admitted wounding a neighbour, who was said to have been repeatedly struck with a bird bath following an argument.

Lake of Bellrope Lane, Wymondham, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm on September 20, this year.

He also admitted criminal damage on the same date.

Lake appeared at Norwich Crown Court for an update and he told the court that he had decided to represent himself rather than instruct a lawyer.

However Recorder Caroline Goodwin urged him to get legal representation after the  prosecution  said it was planning on making an application to amend the charge.

Recorder Goodwin, told Lake it was important he got legal advice as it was a serious matter he faced and said: "This is now not as simple as you thought."

She adjourned the case until February 23.


