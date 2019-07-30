Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Sexual abuse allegations 'covered up' at school

30 July, 2019 - 06:30
Red House School, Buxton, pictured in 2002. Ex-pupils have made allegations of physical and sexual abuse. Photo: Archant

Red House School, Buxton, pictured in 2002. Ex-pupils have made allegations of physical and sexual abuse. Photo: Archant

Archant

Allegations of sexual abuse at a children's home were covered up according to a former pupil and staff member.

Red House School in Buxton, pictured in 1980. Photo: ArchantRed House School in Buxton, pictured in 1980. Photo: Archant

The latest revelations about the Small School at Red House come after this newspaper published claims last week of physical and sexual abuse from ex-pupils in the 1980s and '90s.

Councils sent their most difficult children to the residential school near Buxton for an "alternative education" with outdoor activities and trips abroad.

But our investigation found they ignored warnings about the school, which was run by a group linked to a controversial Danish organisation called Tvind.

Simon Floyd, a theatre producer from Norwich, volunteered at the school for a year in the 1990s, aged 23.

He alleged that on a trip to overseas a teacher was sent home after sleeping with a vulnerable 13-year old pupil.

"I remember one morning a teacher called us in and she said something bad has happened.

"She told us a teacher had gone into a pupil's bed and slept with her (the pupil). I just couldn't believe it.

You may also want to watch:

"She said it was inappropriate but it was being dealt with and we shouldn't worry.

"The teacher was reassigned somewhere else and the pupil stayed at the school but it was not reported to police or authorities.

The 51-year-old added: "They absolutely covered it up.

"I have always felt guilt about not telling anyone at the time.

"I remember all of this very clearly and I remember feeling something was very wrong and I just shut up. I didn't say anything. I saw some terrible things there but I was naive and didn't call them put."

Three other ex-pupils we spoke to also allege they suffered sexual abuse at Red House from older pupils.

One of those, a woman who was there from 1996 to 1998, said the school ignored her when she told them a pupil had raped her.

The woman, who we can not name for legal reasons, said: "One of the staff who lived in my block pulled me aside and asked why I was having sex with people when I am so young.

"I said I didn't want to, but he (the pupil) would not get off. She told me it was best to keep quiet and let them forget."

We have tracked down the principal of the school during the 1990s to a hotel in a remote part of Norway but she has not responded to requests for comment. The school was shut in 1998 amid concerns for pupils' welfare.

We have also passed on allegations to Norfolk police.

Related articles

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Driver accused of causing death of friend who fell from his pick-up truck

Scott Baisley. Photo: Norfolk police

Man jumps into river in Norwich to push drifting boat

The boat at the centre of a river drama Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘Predatory and wicked’ paedophile jailed for 20 years

Lloyd Soanes has been jailed for 20 years for sexual abuse dating back to the 1990s. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two men attacked by ‘kids on bikes’ in unprovoked Norwich attack

King Street in Norwich Photo: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Teenage motorbike racer kept alive by machines and paralysed in coma after horror crash

The race weekend was over-shadowed by the crash which has left Aaron Clifford in a critical condition. Photo: Bennetts British Superbikes

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Fond farewell to rector leaving after 10 years

The Rev Sally Theakston is leaving after 10 years as Dereham team rector. She is pictured with her husband Michael. Picture: Doug Speed

Driver accused of causing death of friend who fell from his pick-up truck

Scott Baisley. Photo: Norfolk police

Independent cafe closing just over a year after opening

NR2 cafe on Trory Street in Norwich. Photo: Courtney Pochin

Man due in court over Norwich murder

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists