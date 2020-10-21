‘I feel disgust’: sister’s fury at speeding driver who killed cyclist

Ian Mooney was killed by speeding driver Aaron Evans on Aylsham Road in Norwich in April 2018 Picture: Norfolk police/family Archant

A grieving sister has told of her “disgust” towards a driver who knocked down and killed her cyclist brother while doing 25mph over the limit on a city road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ian Mooney, 31, suffered multiple injuries when struck by an Audi Q7 as he was crossing Aylsham Road, near Mecca Bingo Hall, at about 4pm on April 3, 2018.

Mr Mooney, of Coldershaw Road, Norwich, died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, from catastrophic head injuries.

On Wednesday, driver Aaron Evans, of Earles Garden, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court and admitted causing death by careless driving.

He also admitted handling stolen vehicles worth £60,000 between May 2018 and May 2019.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said it was estimated Evans was driving at 55mph in a 30mph zone.

Mr Ivory said trees and parked cars could have meant Mr Mooney and Evans did not seen each other until it was too late but said witnesses described Evans as driving too quickly.

An impact statement by Mr Mooney’s eldest sister Kerry Coleman said her brother’s death had devastated her family, with their mother Yvonne having to cope with the death of her husband and her son in a three-year period.

She said: “I feel very angry towards the driver of the vehicle that hit Ian.”

She added: “I feel disgust towards the manner of driving which left my brother unconscious with both his arms and wrists broken and massive trauma to his head. I would like to see justice served to the driver of the vehicle that hit Ian and make them realise the pain and suffering their actions have caused me and my family as a whole.”

She described Ian, a former pupil at Hellesdon High School, as popular and good-humoured and said he was terribly missed by family and friends.

Sentencing Evans to 30 months in prison and a five-year driving ban, Judge Katharine Moore said: “It is a stark and tragic reminder of the dangers of speeding.”

The court heard that Evans had previous driving offences including some committed after the collision with Mr Mooney.

Ian James, for Evans, said it was a tragedy and said he deserved credit for his guilty plea but said there had been a long delay in the case coming to court.

Mr James said that Evans was remorseful and had fragile mental health.

A donor card holder, Mr Mooney was able to donate his heart, kidneys and pancreas to help others, which at the time provided some comfort to his family.