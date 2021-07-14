News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

A47 lorry driver had no licence and bald tyres on 20-ton trailer

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:34 AM July 14, 2021   
These were the defective tyres found on a 20-ton trailer on the A47 on Tuesday, July 13.

These were the defective tyres found on a 20-ton trailer on the A47 on Tuesday, July 13. - Credit: NSRAPT

The driver of a 20-ton trailer was stopped by police over the poor condition of their rig – and their boss also got into hot water.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Armed Policing Team stopped the lorry on the A47 on Tuesday.

They found it had defective tyres, with one of them pictured with no tread at all on one bald spot.

The trailer itself was also being driven in a dangerous condition, as officers spotted the bed giving way.

After stopping the driver, they also found that he only held a regular car licence, and so was not allowed to drive the much larger and heavier trailer.

You may also want to watch:

He was reported by the officers, along with his boss.

Most Read

  1. 1 Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village
  2. 2 Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?
  3. 3 'No vaccine, no entry' - Norwich pub imposes new rule
  1. 4 Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years
  2. 5 'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night
  3. 6 'Beyond thrilled' - Winter Gardens saved by £10m lottery grant
  4. 7 Drug dealer freed after appealing sentence despite teenager's death
  5. 8 Anger as hotel garden becomes 'drink and drugs party zone'
  6. 9 People 'swam in the sewage' as firms were flooded
  7. 10 See new upside-down house made to blend in with 'street of gold'
A47 News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wires in car park

Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
RTC on A140 near Hevingham.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Live | Updated

Driver taken to hospital after crash which closed A140

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A cyclist who was taking part in a 100-mile Breckland time trial on the A11 has been injured.

Cyclist injured in crash during time trial on A11

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Green Britain Centre, Swaffham, closed unexpectedly in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

International firm to move global HQ to Norfolk town

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon