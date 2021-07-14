A47 lorry driver had no licence and bald tyres on 20-ton trailer
Published: 7:34 AM July 14, 2021
- Credit: NSRAPT
The driver of a 20-ton trailer was stopped by police over the poor condition of their rig – and their boss also got into hot water.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Armed Policing Team stopped the lorry on the A47 on Tuesday.
They found it had defective tyres, with one of them pictured with no tread at all on one bald spot.
The trailer itself was also being driven in a dangerous condition, as officers spotted the bed giving way.
After stopping the driver, they also found that he only held a regular car licence, and so was not allowed to drive the much larger and heavier trailer.
You may also want to watch:
He was reported by the officers, along with his boss.
Most Read
- 1 Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village
- 2 Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?
- 3 'No vaccine, no entry' - Norwich pub imposes new rule
- 4 Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years
- 5 'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night
- 6 'Beyond thrilled' - Winter Gardens saved by £10m lottery grant
- 7 Drug dealer freed after appealing sentence despite teenager's death
- 8 Anger as hotel garden becomes 'drink and drugs party zone'
- 9 People 'swam in the sewage' as firms were flooded
- 10 See new upside-down house made to blend in with 'street of gold'