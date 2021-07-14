A47 lorry driver had no licence and bald tyres on 20-ton trailer

Published: 7:34 AM July 14, 2021

These were the defective tyres found on a 20-ton trailer on the A47 on Tuesday, July 13. - Credit: NSRAPT

The driver of a 20-ton trailer was stopped by police over the poor condition of their rig – and their boss also got into hot water.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Armed Policing Team stopped the lorry on the A47 on Tuesday.

They found it had defective tyres, with one of them pictured with no tread at all on one bald spot.

The trailer itself was also being driven in a dangerous condition, as officers spotted the bed giving way.

After stopping the driver, they also found that he only held a regular car licence, and so was not allowed to drive the much larger and heavier trailer.

He was reported by the officers, along with his boss.