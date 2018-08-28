Search

A140 blocked after two lorry collision

PUBLISHED: 12:33 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:33 21 November 2018

Poilce have closed the A140. Picture: HALESWORTH POLICE

The A140 has been blocked near Eye after two lorries collided near a building site.

Suffolk police are at the scene of the incident which happened around 8am and have closed the road.

Officers are advising that drivers take Castleton Way towards Hartismere Hospital and left onto the B1077 if they are heading northbound.

If drivers are heading southbound they are advised to take B1077 towards Eye and turn right to B1077.

More to follow.

