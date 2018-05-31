Motorist nearly five times limit among 84 arrests in Christmas drink-drive crackdown

A motorist who was almost five times the limit is among 84 people arrested so far in Norfolk Police's Christmas drink/drug drive campaign.

Michael Jackson, 56, of Wisbech Road, King's Lynn, was arrested at about 3pm on Sunday 15 December following a collision in Lynn.

He blew a roadside breath test of nearly five times the legal limit.

Jackson was charged and appeared at court on Wednesday and admitted drink-driving. He was given a 12-month suspended sentence, 50 hours of unpaid work, disqualified from driving for three years, and fined over £200.

Among other cases in court so far have been Christiane Itt, 41, of St Ives, Cambridgeshire, who gave a roadside breath test of nearly three times the legal limit. She is now disqualified from driving for a year and a half and was fined over £150.

Following concerns from a member of the public about the driving manner of a vehicle on the A47 near Little Fransham on Sunday December 15, police arrested a 48-year-old woman. Amanda Edwards, of King's Lynn, who provided a roadside breath test of over three times the legal limit. As a result, she was disqualified from driving for two years and fined just under £300.

Paul Millward, 41, of Ringland, was stopped by police in Norwich as a result of his driving manner. He blew a roadside breath test of nearly twice the limit and was given a 12-month driving ban and fined over £250.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the joint Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team, said: "I hope the results go some way to demonstrate the point that officers are out there targeting those that cause a danger on our roads.

"We are also grateful to the members of the public who have assisted with information and have allowed us to take action. Of course, I would rather that everyone only drove when they were fit to do so. Our officers will continue to keep the pressure on those that choose to put themselves and others in danger."

People can report suspected drink or drug driving by going to mipp.police.uk/operation/363719P01-PO1 or ringing Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.