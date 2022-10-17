40 cannabis plants found dumped on side of road

Police found 40 cannabis plants on the roadside in Ingham - Credit: Google/Archant

A large number of cannabis plants have been found dumped on the side of the road in north Norfolk.

Officers were called to Palling Road in Ingham at lunchtime on Sunday, October 16, by a member of the public.

A man had been seen dumping bin bags at the side of the road earlier that morning at about 10.30am.

The bags contained between 30 and 40 cannabis plants.

They have been seized and will be examined by police.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing.