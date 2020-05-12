Search

Advanced search

More than 150 people warned for ignoring lockdown over bank holiday

PUBLISHED: 16:40 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 12 May 2020

Covehithe beach. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Covehithe beach. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sarah Lucy Brown

A large gathering of people was dispersed from a popular Suffolk beach over the bank holiday weekend.

Police issued more than 150 warnings to people ignoring lockdown rules across Suffolk over the three days, with 14 fines issued for “breaches of the government regulations.”

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: ”In terms of the bank holiday weekend, the vast majority of the public abided by the government instructions.

“As expected VE day saw an increase in activities in front gardens to mark the occasion and with only a few exceptions, people observed the rules which we are grateful and appreciative of.

“Over the three days countywide (Friday/Saturday/Sunday) 151 warnings were issued and 14 fines were issued for breaches of the government regulations.

“We did have a large gathering on the beach at Covehithe, which officers dispersed and people accepted the advice and left the area.

“Officers have continued to patrol the whole district and in particular areas where people would normally gather such as on beaches and in parks.”

To report a breach of the COVID-19 instructions people can visit the police website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Which Norfolk and Waveney garden centres are reopening?

Wymondham Garden Centre owner Gary Groucott, who has made changes to ensure social distancing as the centre is open to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Personal Finance: I rely on dividends for my income, what do I do?

David Tooley of SG Weath Management on what people who rely on dividends can do for their income. Picture: SG Wealth Management/Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Armed police called to incident in town

More than 20 cards have been broken into in south west Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Which Norfolk and Waveney garden centres are reopening?

Wymondham Garden Centre owner Gary Groucott, who has made changes to ensure social distancing as the centre is open to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Three new coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

Grosvenor Fish Bar shuts early after taking 400 orders in five hours

Grosvenor Fish Bar reopened for collection and delivery on Monday but had to shut early after receiving hundreds of orders, pictured is co-owner Duane Dibartolomeo. Picture: Antony Kelly
Drive 24