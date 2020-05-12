More than 150 people warned for ignoring lockdown over bank holiday

Covehithe beach. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Sarah Lucy Brown

A large gathering of people was dispersed from a popular Suffolk beach over the bank holiday weekend.

Police issued more than 150 warnings to people ignoring lockdown rules across Suffolk over the three days, with 14 fines issued for “breaches of the government regulations.”

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: ”In terms of the bank holiday weekend, the vast majority of the public abided by the government instructions.

“As expected VE day saw an increase in activities in front gardens to mark the occasion and with only a few exceptions, people observed the rules which we are grateful and appreciative of.

“Over the three days countywide (Friday/Saturday/Sunday) 151 warnings were issued and 14 fines were issued for breaches of the government regulations.

“We did have a large gathering on the beach at Covehithe, which officers dispersed and people accepted the advice and left the area.

“Officers have continued to patrol the whole district and in particular areas where people would normally gather such as on beaches and in parks.”

To report a breach of the COVID-19 instructions people can visit the police website.