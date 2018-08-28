Search

Van owners urged to be vigilant after 12 vehicles stolen in a month

PUBLISHED: 19:11 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:11 23 November 2018

Norfolk residents are being urged to keep their vehicles secure following a number of thefts. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Residents are being urged to keep their vehicles secure following a spate of van thefts.

Officers have issued the warning after 12 Mercedes Sprinter vans were stolen from addresses in Great Yarmouth, Norwich, Attleborough, Thetford, Stalham, Bawdeswell and Wymondham since Monday, October 15.

In four of the cases the vehicles have been subsequently recovered.

Police are urging owners of vans to review security and take additional measures if needed, including getting a security device and holding on to keys.

Other advice includes purchasing an immobiliser, preferably one that is approved by an insurance company and is either Thatcham or Sold Secure approved.

Motorists are urged not to leave anything on display in a car and to take belongings with them when leaving the car or to lock them in the boot.

Mechanical immobilisers, such as steering wheel locks, are a good alternative to electronic immobilisers. Fit locking wheel nuts, get an alarm installed and consider marking all your valuables that you frequently take in your car.

Lock all doors and close windows and the sun roof every time you leave your car unattended and to leave your car in a garage if you have one, otherwise park in a well-lit area.

Keyless entry systems on cars offer convenience to drivers but can, in some situations, be exploited by criminals. Concerned drivers should contact their dealer for information and guidance.

Also contact your dealer and talk about the digital features in your car. Check if your keyless entry fob can be turned off - if it can, and your dealer can also confirm this, then do so overnight.

Store your keys away from household entry points and windows. Drivers are also being urged to keep both sets of keys in a faraday cage or pouch which blocks the signal from the fob.

Police are urging motorists to be vigilant and keep an eye out for suspicious activity in their neighbourhood – and report anything unusual to the police.

Check for aftermarket security devices such as mechanical locks (steering/gearstick/pedal/wheel clamp) and trackers.

For more information on vehicle security, visit www.norfolk.police.uk

Anyone who may have information about the vehicle thefts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

