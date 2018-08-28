Eleven people arrested during New Year celebrations in Norwich

Norfolk police made 11 arrests and 10 direction to leave notices were given to party-goers in Norwich during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Extra officers were on patrol in Norwich and other Norfolk towns last night to make sure the public could enjoy their celebrations safely.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: “It is traditionally one of our busiest nights of the year but generally the New Year passed peacefully without major disturbances.”

There were 11 arrests made in the city as part of public order patrols and 10 direction to leave notices were issued meaning that people could be removed from an area.

Arrests included drink and drug driving along with other motoring offences.