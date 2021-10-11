Ban for man caught speeding at 109mph on NDR

Published: 2:57 PM October 11, 2021

File picture of the NDR. Robert Upson was caught speeding at 109mph on the A2170 at Salhouse. - Credit: Archant

A man clocked doing more than 100mph on the Northern Distributor Road (NDR) had been opening up his car following the easing of lockdown restrictions, a court has heard.

Robert Upson, 33, was caught driving his BMW M3 at 109mph - almost 40mph above the 70mph limit - on the A1270 at Salhouse.

Norwich Magistrates' Court heard it was about 12.10pm on April 4 this year when Upson was caught speeding by police.

The defendant, of John Childs Way, in Bungay, appeared at court on Monday, October 11 after he previously admitted speeding.

He was required to attend court in person as the speed at which he was caught was too fast for a fixed penalty to be issued.

The offence happened about a month after coronavirus restrictions had been eased as part of a roadmap back to a more normal life.

Upson, who represented himself in court, said he was sorry he was caught speeding.

He said: “I know I was speeding and I pleaded guilty.”

The defendant said he “decided to open the car up” after being out soon after Covid restrictions had been lifted.

Upson said it had felt like “a bit of freedom”.

He added that he was “very sorry for what I’ve done”.

The defendant, who works in the offshore wind industry, said he has a one-year-old daughter and a partner who suffered a seizure following the birth of their child.

He said he wanted the case to "cause as little stress as possible" due to his concerns for his partner.

Upson added: "I don't want my family to suffer because of my stupidity."

Anita Hennington, chair of the bench of magistrates, said it had been “very dangerous”.

Upson was banned from driving for 49 days.

He was also fined £666, ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £110 costs.