Why a man spilt beer over two Norwich women at the Cricket World Cup

PUBLISHED: 22:49 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 22:50 18 June 2019

Canaries Trust secretary Kathy Blake and her daughter Nicola had beer spilt over them at the ICC Cricket World Cup. Picture: Twitter

Canaries Trust secretary Kathy Blake and her daughter Nicola had beer spilt over them at the ICC Cricket World Cup. Picture: Twitter

Twitter

A short clip filmed live at the ICC Cricket World Cup shows a man seemingly throwing his beer on two unsuspecting Norwich fans.

But the Norfolk women, mother and daughter Kathy and Nicola Blake, said the beer-spilling incident was an accident which they laughed off after finding the video on social media.

The video, which was posted on the official Cricket World Cup Twitter page, shows the two women facing away from the camera towards the pitch at the England vs Afghanistan match at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

A man is seen carrying two cups of beer up the steps towards them before disappearing out of shot.

He returns with his face close to the camera and a short while later his arm appears on screen with him spilling his drink over the two women, who both turn around in bewilderment.

Canaries Trust secretary Kathy Blake (pictured) and her daughter Nicola had beer spilt over them at the ICC Cricket World Cup. Picture: Archant libraryCanaries Trust secretary Kathy Blake (pictured) and her daughter Nicola had beer spilt over them at the ICC Cricket World Cup. Picture: Archant library

Canaries Trust secretary Kathy Blake said the beer spill was an accident, as the man was fooling around in front of the camera.

"He wanted to stick the beer in front of the camera lens but the cameraman pushed his arm out of the way," she said.  "We didn't know we were on camera, next thing we knew we were covered in beer.

"The stewards gave us paper towels to dry ourselves off with."

The England vs Afhganistan match at the ICC Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Tim Goode/PA WireThe England vs Afhganistan match at the ICC Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

After receiving messages from family and friends, Ms Blake discovered the video on social media with the caption "is this the drop of the tournament?"

The video has been watched more than 15,000 times with scores of comments from people questioning what led the man to hurl his drink at the women.

"He did say sorry, we thought it was funny afterwards," Ms Blake said. "We were just at the wrong place at the wrong time. "It was our 15 seconds of fame."

Despite being soaked in beer, Ms Blake said she enjoyed the match which saw England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs.

The game also saw England captain Eoin Morgan hitting a record-breaking 17 sixes as his team take over the top spot in the World Cup standings.

"It was a good day," Ms Blake said.

