Fire crews battling shop blaze in Great Yarmouth

Published: 9:51 PM June 3, 2021 Updated: 10:37 PM June 3, 2021

Fire crews are currently tackling a building fire at the Cex shop on King Street, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Fire crews are currently tackling a building fire in Great Yarmouth located at the Cex shop on King Street.

Multiple crews are at the scene of the fire, which started at 7.48pm and is still ongoing.

According to a spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue, firefighters are still actively tackling the blaze.

He said: "We currently have six pumps and an aerial appliance fighting a fire in a commercial building on Regent Road.

"Crews are using BA, hose reel jets and main jets."

One eyewitness said they saw the smoke from the blaze from close to the river.

They said a large crowd of onlookers had gathered and that there was a heavy emergency services presence in the area.

They said: “It definitely looked serious from the way the firefighters were rushing around. I saw smoke flowing out from the shop entrance and all of the windows above.”

People have been posting about the fire on social media.

@GeoJackHD tweeted: "Great Yarmouth CEX is very much so on fire... Shop floor and 3 floors above all blowing thick smoke. Doesn't look good at all for the shops around it!"

Great Yarmouth CEX is very much so on fire... Shop floor and 3 floors above all blowing thick smoke.



Doesn't look good at all for the shops around it! @Cex @GYMercury pic.twitter.com/Er4MArCcxh — GeoJackHD (@GeoJackHD) June 3, 2021

Meanwhile, @norwichgiant tweeted: "Great Yarmouth CEX store is very much on fire. Plumes of smoke billowing out of the building."