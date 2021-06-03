Video
Fire crews battling shop blaze in Great Yarmouth
- Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography
Fire crews are currently tackling a building fire in Great Yarmouth located at the Cex shop on King Street.
Multiple crews are at the scene of the fire, which started at 7.48pm and is still ongoing.
According to a spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue, firefighters are still actively tackling the blaze.
He said: "We currently have six pumps and an aerial appliance fighting a fire in a commercial building on Regent Road.
"Crews are using BA, hose reel jets and main jets."
You may also want to watch:
One eyewitness said they saw the smoke from the blaze from close to the river.
They said a large crowd of onlookers had gathered and that there was a heavy emergency services presence in the area.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk cottage up for sale - but you can't move in
- 2 Van spotted on A47 with 'sickening' image of tied-up woman
- 3 New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed
- 4 Police abandon chase as car carrying three teens hits 120mph
- 5 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
- 6 Cathedral fraudster who took £235,000 must pay back £1
- 7 Helicopter in near-miss with four RAF F-35s over Norfolk
- 8 Woman who drowned two cats given lifetime pet ban
- 9 Pet store fined £185,000 for forklift incident which left driver paralysed
- 10 Surgeon who botched three operations 'too arrogant' to ask for help
They said: “It definitely looked serious from the way the firefighters were rushing around. I saw smoke flowing out from the shop entrance and all of the windows above.”
People have been posting about the fire on social media.
@GeoJackHD tweeted: "Great Yarmouth CEX is very much so on fire... Shop floor and 3 floors above all blowing thick smoke. Doesn't look good at all for the shops around it!"
Meanwhile, @norwichgiant tweeted: "Great Yarmouth CEX store is very much on fire. Plumes of smoke billowing out of the building."