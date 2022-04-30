News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Crews tackle agricultural building fire overnight

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:24 AM April 30, 2022
Norfolk Fire Service fire appliance/ engine

Crews tackled an agricultural building fire in Barton Bendish. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Fire crews were called to the village of Barton Bendish to tackle an agricultural building fire overnight. 

Appliances from Downham Market, Swaffham and Methwold attended the fire on Church Road at just after 9pm on Friday (April 29).

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

Crews then left the scene at 10.45pm. 


Norfolk

Don't Miss

A look inside the new Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront. Danny Branson, senior site manager.

Take a look inside Great Yarmouth's new £26m Marina Centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Thickthorn Roundabout.

Norwich Live News | Updated

A47 closed near Norwich due to police incident

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
xxx_HALLLANE_OULTON_APR22

Family home with indoor pool and treehouse on sale for £1.1m

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Pino the Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua cross is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue.

Dog taken to vets to be put to sleep is looking for new home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon