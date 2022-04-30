Crews tackle agricultural building fire overnight

Crews tackled an agricultural building fire in Barton Bendish. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Fire crews were called to the village of Barton Bendish to tackle an agricultural building fire overnight.

Appliances from Downham Market, Swaffham and Methwold attended the fire on Church Road at just after 9pm on Friday (April 29).

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

Crews then left the scene at 10.45pm.



